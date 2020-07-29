SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

