SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of EYE opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.