SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,107 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 172.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

