Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 966.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 87,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

