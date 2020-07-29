Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.