Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.11. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,181,910 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

