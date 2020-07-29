SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of SkyWest worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SKYW opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

