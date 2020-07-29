Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Smith Micro Software worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.