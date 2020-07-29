Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of SPOT opened at $267.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.04. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $204,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

