Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SOI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.25. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

