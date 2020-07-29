Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Model N by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $184,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

