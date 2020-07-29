Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,811 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

