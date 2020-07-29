Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NX stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $469.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

NX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

