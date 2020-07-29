Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 283,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 498,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 174,015 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,306 shares of company stock worth $67,776. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

