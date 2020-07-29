Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,416 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

