Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.5% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,297.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

