Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of WTTR opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $474.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.04. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

