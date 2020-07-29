Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Cars.com by 46.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.01. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.