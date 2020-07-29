Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

