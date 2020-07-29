Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $153,000 Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 696,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.26. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

