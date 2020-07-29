Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Consolidated Water worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

