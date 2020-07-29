Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $348.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average of $288.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $367.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

