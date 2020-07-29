Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGY stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.