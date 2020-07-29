Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Middleby by 587.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Middleby by 34.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Middleby stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.06 per share, with a total value of $101,970.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $149,169.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

