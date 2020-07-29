Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.