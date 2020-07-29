Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 170,844 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,844 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.