Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. ArcBest Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $819.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

