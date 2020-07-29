Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INN opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $533.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

