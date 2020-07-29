SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of SVMK worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.58. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $250,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 96,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,319,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

