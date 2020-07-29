Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 55.1% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 71,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average of $312.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.