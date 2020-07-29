Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.