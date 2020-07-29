T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 829,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,515 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 45.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 67.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 144,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

