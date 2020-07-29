TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

