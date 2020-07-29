Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCRR. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

