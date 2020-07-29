Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.33

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.33 and traded as low as $71.41. Ted Baker shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 935,422 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TED shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 524.17 ($6.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41.

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Ted Baker Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

