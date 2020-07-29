Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi Sells 3,218 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TMO opened at $407.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.