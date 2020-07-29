Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $450.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $407.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,417,759. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

