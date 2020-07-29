Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

