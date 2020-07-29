Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tilly’s worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Tilly’s by 213.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Tilly’s by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $179.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s Inc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.