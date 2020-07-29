Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, 15,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 24,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

About Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

