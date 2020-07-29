Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,297.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

