Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

