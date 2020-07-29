Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Triton International by 42.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 25.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

