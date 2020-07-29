TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $4.65. TrovaGene shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 182,776 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

In other TrovaGene news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 447,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.10% of TrovaGene worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

