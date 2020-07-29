TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 665,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.05. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

