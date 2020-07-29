Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.