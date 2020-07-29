United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at $509,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.