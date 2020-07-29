United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Rentals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

URI stock opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

