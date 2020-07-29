US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $8.35. US Gold shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 68,172 shares traded.

USAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

