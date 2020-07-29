Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) vs. Precision Drilling (OTCMKTS:PDS) Financial Review

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Valaris alerts:

28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valaris and Precision Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 2 7 5 0 2.21

Precision Drilling has a consensus target price of $1.19, indicating a potential upside of 80.13%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -117.37% -12.45% -6.65% Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Precision Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.04 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.10 Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.17 $4.99 million N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Valaris on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated 236 land drilling rigs, including 117 in Canada; 102 in the United States; 5 in Kuwait; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services, as well as snubbing units for pressure control services and equipment rentals to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and wastewater treatment units. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment. This segment operated 198 well completion and workover service rigs, and 12 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 22 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.